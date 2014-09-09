You would think Momma Dee would be humiliated her tooth fell out, but not in the least bit. The “I Deserve” singer joined “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to explain how it actually helped her career. Listen to the audio player to hear how Momma Dee will continue to sell singles despite what happened in this exclusive interview!

Momma Dee Explains How Toothgate Helped Her Career [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com