CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Home

Why Suge Knight’s Shooter Probably Won’t Make It To See Tomorrow [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

It’s pretty much a wrap for whoever shot Suge Knight. We might not know who shot him, but it sounds like he does. Listen to this edition of Hip Hop Spot to hear why that person most likely will not walk these streets much longer!

Click here for more music news in Hip-Hop Spot and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

RELATED: Suge Knight Shot SIX TIMES During Pre-VMA Party [VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Did Suge Knight Threaten Rick Ross? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Suge Knight Demands Walk Of Fame Star for Tupac [VIDEO]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Why Suge Knight’s Shooter Probably Won’t Make It To See Tomorrow [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Headkrack , Hip-Hop Spot , suge knight , Suge Knight shooter , Suge Knight shot

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 8 hours ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 6 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 1 week ago
07.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close