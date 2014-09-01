Evan Ross Marries Ashlee Simpson

Evan Ross is now a married man after he tied the knot yesterday.

Gabrielle Union and D.Wade weren’t the only celebrity couple to get hitched this weekend!

Evan and his new bride Ashlee Simpson got married during a private ceremony in Greenwich, Connecticut, on Sunday, UsMagazine.com reports.

Despite sweltering temperatures in the Northeast, the bride wore a long-sleeved, pearl-embellished gown. The groom, who is set to star in “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay,” donned a black velvet tuxedo for the ceremony.

The newlyweds opted for a more artistic look for their big day, choosing eclectic accents the wedding and reception.

The pair come from two very creative, talented families, so their bash was a star – studded event! Evan’s mom, the legendary Diana Ross, performed for guests. No matter how amazing Gabrielle and D.Wade’s nuptials were they didn’t have Ms. Ross! Evan’s sister, Tracee Elliss Ross of “Girlfriends” and “Black-ish,” acted as the emcee for the wedding.

Jessica Simpson, Ashlee’s sister, was the Matron of Honor. This was the second wedding this summer for the Simpson sisters as Jessica married Eric Johnson back in July.

Congrats to Evan and Ashlee!

