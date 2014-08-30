15 years! It’s really been that long since Eminem released his first album. Smh. Listen to the audio player to hear how the rapper is celebrating his 15 years in mainstream hip hop with his new album!

Follow @RickeySmiley

Click here for more in the Front Page News and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

RELATED: The Reason Eminem Hated On Kanye West & Lil’ Wayne [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Will Eminem & Rihanna Have The Shortest Tour Ever? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Eminem Ascends To “Rap God” Status [NEW MUSIC]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Why Eminem’s New Album Makes Us Feel Old [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com