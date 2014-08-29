CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Is Iggy Azalea Struggling To Keep Up With Her Fake Rap Voice? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Iggy Azalea was one of the most talked about artists this summer, but Gary With Da Tea doesn’t know why. He didn’t think she sounded good at the VMAs. Was that fake rap voice giving her issues? Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to find out!

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”!

Is Iggy Azalea Struggling To Keep Up With Her Fake Rap Voice? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

