Iggy Azalea was one of the most talked about artists this summer, but Gary With Da Tea doesn’t know why. He didn’t think she sounded good at the VMAs. Was that fake rap voice giving her issues? Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to find out!
Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”!
RELATED: Iggy Azalea Takes Huge Fall Off Stage During Performance [VIDEO]
RELATED: Lil Kim Working On Securing Collaboration With Iggy Azalea
RELATED: President Barack Obama Remix Of Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy” [VIDEO]
2014 VMA Nominations: Iggy Azalea & Beyonce Face Off For 'Video Of The Year'
2014 VMA Nominations: Iggy Azalea & Beyonce Face Off For 'Video Of The Year'
1. 2014 VMA Nominations1 of 10
2. "Video Of The Year"2 of 10
3. "Best Female Video"3 of 10
4. "Best Hip Hop Video"4 of 10
5. "Best Male Video"5 of 10
6. "Best Pop Video"6 of 10
7. "Best Collaboration Video"7 of 10
8. "Best Video with a Social Message"8 of 10
9. "Best Choreography"9 of 10
10. "Best Direction"10 of 10
Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!
Is Iggy Azalea Struggling To Keep Up With Her Fake Rap Voice? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com