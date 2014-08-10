CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Home

Why Sherri Shepherd Doesn’t Want Her Surrogate Baby Anymore [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Poor Sherri Shepherd. According to Gary With Da Tea, her surrogate gave birth to a baby boy. But instead of it being a happy occasion, it’s a sad one for the former “The View” host. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear how her soon-to-be ex-husband made her not even want the baby anymore!

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”!

RELATED: Yolanda Adams Performs On “The View” For Sherri Shepherd’s Farewell [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Sherri Shepherd Joins “Cinderella” Cast As Surrogate Delivers Her Son

RELATED: Sherri Shepherd’s Ex Trying To Force Her Into Being His Baby Mama

Guests On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

93 photos Launch gallery

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

Continue reading The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Why Sherri Shepherd Doesn’t Want Her Surrogate Baby Anymore [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Gary With Da Tea , Gary's Tea , sherri shepherd , Sherri Shepherd baby , Sherri Shepherd divorce , Sherri Shepherd Lamar Sally , Sherri Shepherd surrogate

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 15 hours ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 7 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 1 week ago
07.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close