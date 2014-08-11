Fresh out of jail and already getting death threats? Listen to the audio player to hear who threatened to shoot Chris Brown!

Follow @RickeySmiley

RELATED: What Is Going On With Chris Brown’s Hair? [PHOTO]

RELATED: Karreuche Tran Discusses Chris Brown/Rihanna Love Triangle [VIDEO]

RELATED: How Chris Brown Made Usher Look Bad [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Chris Brown’s Hair Evolution 11 photos Launch gallery Chris Brown’s Hair Evolution 1. October 2005 Source: 1 of 11 2. August 2008 Source: 2 of 11 3. September 2009 Source: 3 of 11 4. August 2010 Source: 4 of 11 5. June 2011 Source: 5 of 11 6. July 2011 Source: 6 of 11 7. September 2012 Source: 7 of 11 8. April 2013 Source: 8 of 11 9. February 2014 Source: 9 of 11 10. June 2014 Source: 10 of 11 11. July 2014 Source: 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading Chris Brown’s Hair Evolution Chris Brown’s Hair Evolution

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Who Threatened To Shoot Chris Brown? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com