Octavia Spencer Discusses The Perks Of Winning An Oscar [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Octavia Spencer doesn’t have a problem landing the roles she wants, but that wasn’t always the case. The “Get On Up” actress tells”The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” things changed after she won an Oscar for her role in the “The Help.”

Listen to the audio player to hear about the perks, and how she was about to get the role she wanted in the James Brown biopic. Plus, hear what new projects Octavia has in the works, including a new TV show in this exclusive interview!

