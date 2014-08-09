Octavia Spencer doesn’t have a problem landing the roles she wants, but that wasn’t always the case. The “Get On Up” actress tells”The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” things changed after she won an Oscar for her role in the “The Help.”
Listen to the audio player to hear about the perks, and how she was about to get the role she wanted in the James Brown biopic. Plus, hear what new projects Octavia has in the works, including a new TV show in this exclusive interview!
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST for more hot conversations with your favorite celebrities.
Octavia Spencer Discusses The Perks Of Winning An Oscar [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com