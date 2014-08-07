CLOSE
Is Beyonce Moving Out Of Her Home With Jay Z? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Beyonce might be chunking Jay Z the deuces sooner than we thought! According to Gary With Da Tea, the “Flawless” singer was caught looking for a new home by herself. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear where she might be moving!

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”!

Is Beyonce Moving Out Of Her Home With Jay Z? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Photos
