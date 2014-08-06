Ludacris Runs Into Delta Airlines Drama

Rapper Ludacris has some issues with Delta Airlines. According to TMZ the rapper was traveling with his 13-year-old daughter, Karma back from LA and left his daughter in the first class lounge where she was scheduled to go back to NYC on a connecting flight.

The issue came after Karma’s connecting flight was a 4-hour layover, leaving his daughter not to travel without and adult, because she was under the age of 15.

Delta informed the rapper on the issue, and would not let her board, unless Ludacris agreed to pay an additional $100 fee for Delta to provide a supervised adult with Karma.

Luda refused to pay and eventually returned to the airport to get his daughter. He booked the flight and thought that Karma would be fine as long as an adult ( her mother ) was waiting on her when she landed.

Eventually the rapper got over his anger, and booked Karma first class on the next available flight paying the fee for supervision.

