Controversial former Washington D.C. mayor and now Councilman Marion Barry, Jr. (pictured) was released from a local area hospital on Saturday night after being involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle according to The Washington Times.

A police report allegedly states that when Barry struck an oncoming car, he was actually driving along a stretch that only accommodates single vehicles.

SEE ALSO: Tracy Morgan Sues Walmart Over Car Accident That Injured Him [VIDEO]

Barry tweeted to his some 13,000 Twitter followers an explanation for his car accident:

The ex district leader then tweeted that he had been released from the hospital:

Barry has been a known diabetic for 20 years. He had reportedly suffered a “hypoglycemic attack” that caused him to become disoriented which occurs after the body’s glucose or blood sugar takes a dangerous plunge. When the brain does not receive enough glucose symptoms can progress to confusion, drowsiness, seizure and even coma. The man whose national prominence as the mayor of this nation’s capital, then whose celebrity transformed into international notoriety, when he was busted smoking crack and got arrested by the FBI on drug charges, managed to make it to church on Sunday to praise the Master for sparing his life tweeting: Barry was reportedly cited for not having insurance, expired tags and for driving on the wrong side of the road. Luckily, the other driver was not injured.

Former D.C Mayor Marion Barry Released From Hospital After Wrong Way Car Crash was originally published on newsone.com

Ruth Manuel-Logan Posted August 4, 2014

Also On 105.3 RnB: