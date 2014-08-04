CLOSE
Michael Strahan Didn’t Know Break Up To Nicole Murphy Was Going To Be Same Time As NFL Hall Of Fame Celebration

Michael Strahan was appearently puzzled when he learned that his break up from Hollywood Exes star, Nicole Murphy was announced at the same time as his celebration of his entering the NFL Hall of Fame.

According to TMZ, friends think that Nicole or someone from her circle had something to do with the call off of the engagement news in order to ruin Strahan’s big night.

Sources have revealed that the 5-year engagement was going to happen, but no one expected it to be now, at this moment.

Sounds fishy don’t it.

