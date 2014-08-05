Donnie McClurkin On Being Insecure: “I Still Don’t Believe I Have Clout” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Donnie McClurkin is one of the top selling gospel artists ever, so it’s hard to believe a man as successful as he is has insecurities about the thing he does best. He talks to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” about being insecure, and still being petrified when he performs. Listen to the audio player to hear him discuss being shocked gospel friends like Mary Mary and John P. Kee agreed to help with his album.

Thankfully McClurkin got the support he needed to create an incredible album. He discusses the new release entitled Duets, and explains why he only records an album every four years. Listen to his powerful single “I Am Amazed,” and hear his words of inspiration in this exclusive interview.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST for more hot conversations with your favorite celebrities.

