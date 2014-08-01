AM Buzz: Zane To Pen Aaliyah Biopic On Big Screen, Adrienne Bailon Squashes Beef & More

Zane To Pen First Aaliyah Film On The Big Screen

From casting changes to production delays, Aaliyah’s Lifetime biopic has gone through more changes than we care to mention. But, it looks like Aaliyah’s story will finally get the Hollywood treatment that many fans have been waiting for.

The Grio reports that author Zane will write the script for the first feature-length Aaliyah biopic that is slated to be in theaters next year. The Lifetime production will still be released with Alexandra Shipp as Aaliyah, but Zane’s version has reportedly casted B.Simone as the late singer. Terrence Howard and Wood Harris are reportedly co-stars in the film and Aaliyah’s family, specifically Barry Hankerson, her uncle and former manager, has signed on to help with production.

Remember when her family said they were trying to get her story on the big screen? Well, it looks like that’s officially happening. Kudos to them, and knowing how excited we are about “Addicted,” we believe Zane will do a great job.

Jade Earle Posted August 1, 2014

