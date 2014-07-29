Kandi Burruss Wants Popeyes Chicken On Tour? Read Reality Stars Outrageous Contract Demands

Kandi Burruss‘ backstage demands are funny, in fact they are outrageous. The singer and producer’s request includes Popeyes Chicken.

According to TMZ, they obtained a copy of the reality stars contract, that has her request and demands while she is on tour for her musical show, “A Mother’s Love.”

When it comes to chicken this star wants only Popeyes fried chicken. The contract says: “Please do not substitute for KFC or Churches, we know the difference.”

Although Kandi loves her Popeyes, she prefers KFC’s cole slaw.

Burruss also wants a brand new toilet seat that has to be installed under the supervision of the road manager or an assistant. The contract adds that Burruss wants the bathroom stocked with Cottonelle toilet paper and Dove soap.

Other demands listed are,

“-a black Mercedes Benz Sprinter

-golf carts and umbrellas in case of rain

-a police escort to skirt traffic jams — because “under no circumstance shall Kandi be delayed arriving at or departing” from the venue.”

A rep in Kandi’s camp confirms the authenticity of the contract.

