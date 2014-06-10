CLOSE
WATCH: DUB-O (@DuBz216) “Dope”

Whether you’re a smoker or not, the infectious hook and dope beat (no pun intended) will instantly make you a fan of DUB-O‘s “Dope.”

JP Did This is on the beat, which explains why it’s so captivating. The visuals were provided by Zac Facts, and the video is intricate yet straight to the point.

That dope I smoke be so loud….

Check it out below:

Purchase “Dope” here.

