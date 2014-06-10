0 reads Leave a comment
Whether you’re a smoker or not, the infectious hook and dope beat (no pun intended) will instantly make you a fan of DUB-O‘s “Dope.”
JP Did This is on the beat, which explains why it’s so captivating. The visuals were provided by Zac Facts, and the video is intricate yet straight to the point.
That dope I smoke be so loud….
Check it out below:
Purchase “Dope” here.
via TheWordEyeHeard
LISTEN: Ray Jr ft Tezo, Dub-O, & MGK “Like Whoa”
Dub-O (@DuBz216) Talks Music, MGK, and More with @LILDonAIR [VIDEO] #LaceUp
Check out lilD’s #WordEyeHeard Radio M-F 12a-6a/Sat 12p-4p/Sun 7p-12a!
Facebook: LILDonAIR
Twitter: @LILDonAIR
IG: @LILDonAIR
WATCH: DUB-O (@DuBz216) “Dope” was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours