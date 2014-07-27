Common On Why He’d Want A Relationship Do-Over With Serena Williams [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Getty

It’s something special about Common. He’s been able to pull some of the hottest celebrity women most men can only dream about. The Chicago rapper isn’t shy to talk about his past relationships either. He talks “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” about Erykah Badu and Serena Williams.

Listen to the audio player to hear what he loves about Erykah Badu, and why every man that crosses paths with her is mesmerized. But find out why he said if he could do it all over again, he would choose to be with Serena!

In addition to his love life, Common discusses his new album Nobody’s Smiling. Hear Common explain why this is his best work since Be, which is arguably his best project to date. Plus, hear him reveal the next time you will see him on the big screen in this exclusive interview!

