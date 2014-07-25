Carolina Panthers FanFest Is Tonight!

VIA Carolina Panthers Communications

The Carolina Panthers annual Fan Fest will be held Friday night, July 25, when the team conducts its first preseason practice at newly renovated Bank of America Stadium. It marks the first time the event has been held on a Friday and will provide an opportunity for fans to see the Panthers first practice of the preseason as well as the renovations at the stadium.

Admission is free, and all fans will receive a 2014 team roster photo card with a schedule for the upcoming season.

The event this year will kick off the Panthers 20th Season and will include a two hour team practice, as well as Q&A by Panthers personnel on the field. The night will be capped off with a performance by the Voltage Brothers and fireworks at 9 p.m.

Fans will have an opportunity to see the completed renovations that include two new 63’ high x 212’ long high definition scoreboards above each end zone, two new ribbon boards approximately five feet high that encircle the entire bowl at the club level and upper level, a new distributed sound system, as well as have the opportunity to ride a set of the newly installed escalators.

Stadium gates will open at 5 p.m. with video programming before on field performances by the TopCats, PurrCussion and Black and Blue Crew. There will also be Fan Fest Sponsor Village located by the North Gate and will include sponsor tents with interactive games, giveaways, Twist the Balloon Man, music and inflatables.

The Panthers will take the field at 6:30 p.m. for practice, giving fans an opportunity to watch the club as it begins preparations for the start of the regular season. The practice will include individual drills as well as seven-on-seven, special teams and team periods.

Fan Fest, presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, has traditionally been held on a Saturday after the first week of preseason practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C., but was moved this year because of the soccer match between Liverpool and A.C. Milan on August 2.

Strollers and video cameras will be permitted inside the stadium for Fan Fest only. Transparent, plastic, vinyl or PVC bags smaller than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ will be allowed after inspection. All other stadium policies remain in effect.

