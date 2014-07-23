Sherri Shepherd Wins One Custody Case “God is good. VICTORY!!!”

Sherri Shepherd has won one battle, now she prepares to face another. According to PEOPLE, Shepherd has won custody of her 9-year-old son, Jeffrey. Shepherd was first married to ex-husband, Jeffrey Tarpley, who fought for custody of their son after he claimed the mother was negligent.

“God is good. VICTORY!!! The prayers of the righteous availeth much!!!! Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your prayers! #tearfulmama,” the mother Tweeted Monday after her court hearing.

Now Shepherd has to face another battle her current husband, Lamar Sally in the custody battle of their unborn child.

“Keep the prayers coming… Still got more battles – please judge me by my character and not from the tabloids who are having a slow news day,” she posted, adding another quote from The View cohost, Jenny McCarthy.

“Love this quote @jennymccarthy sent me ‘you never know how strong you are until being strong is your only choice,’ ” said Shepherd.

