Larenz Tate Responds To Rumors About Joining ‘Scandal’ Cast

Larenz Tate is an amazing actor, so it’s no surprise rumors are swirling about him joining the cast of ABC’s hit show “Scandal.” Larenz addresses those rumors on “The D.L. Hughley Show.”

Listen here to find out how he feels about replacing Columbus Short, and if it will become a reality next season.

In addition, Larenz talks about his latest movie “Gun Hill.” Find out why he’s so passionate about this film. Plus, hear him address doing “Love Jones” and “Menance II Society” sequels in this exclusive interview!

Larenz Tate Responds To Rumors About Joining ‘Scandal’ Cast was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

