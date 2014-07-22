Sherri Shepherd Baby Update: Husband Claims He Will Make Estranged Wife Be A Mother Or Else

Sherri Shepherd will be sued even if she doesn’t want anything to do with her new child that she’s having this month by a surrogate, claims the former host of The View’s estranged husband.

According to TMZ, Lamar Sally is already working on legal docs to prevent his wife from trying to exit the surrogate contract she signed while they were still in love.

The site previously revealed that Shepherd claims that her husband defrauded her into signing the contract knowing that he wanted to get out of the marriage but still wanted her funds in child support.

The TV host is asking for the contract to be voided and dismissed on grounds of fraud, leaving her to not be responsible for any parental obligations.

Lamar claims that Shepherd is a mess as he is determined to put Sherri’s name on the birth certificate even if a judge has to be involved.

