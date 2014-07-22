CLOSE
Farrah Franklin Arrest Update: Former Destiny’s Child Singer “Wanted To Sleep In The Woods”

OldSchool 105.3 has an update on the arrest of former Destiny’s Child member, Farrah Franklin. According to TMZ, Franklin was arrested in someone’s front lawn after she told police that she had no where to go, and that “she planned on sleeping in the woods.”

We previously reported that Franklin was arrested over the weekend for disorderly conduct, after being intoxicated from going out that weekend with NFL stars, Da’Quan Bowers, and Ricky Sapp.

Franklin was booked into the Horry County Detention Center in Conway around 5AM Sunday morning, and later released Sunday afternoon on bond.

