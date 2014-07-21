Brandy has been inducted into Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. as an honorary member. The singer-actress joins mother Sonja Norwood, who is already a member.

The Game co-star is now a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., the first Greek-lettered sorority established and incorporated by African-American college women.

The two attended a ceremony in Charlotte, North Carolina where Brandy was welcomed to the organization’s 66th Boule. “Today was a very special day,” she wrote on Instagram. “My mom’s legacy as an #AKA continues. Love to all of my #Sorors💛 #sisterhood #ethics #strength #class #leadership #intellect #power #LOVE”

