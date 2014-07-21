‘Treme’ Star Rob Brown Settles Racial Profiling Suit Against Macy’s

“Treme” star Robert Brown (pictured), who reportedly filed a discrimination lawsuit last year against mega retailer Macy’s and the New York City Police Department accusing them of racially profiling him while he was trying to purchase a watch for his mom, has settled the “shop and frisk” case, according to the New York Daily News.

RELATED: ‘Treme’ Star Sues Macys, NYPD For Racial Profiling

Brown has been very vocal about the fact that New York City’s finest, the “men in blue,” allegedly handcuffed and paraded him through the chain’s Herald Square flagship store on June 8 of last year, after they and store personnel accused him of using a fake credit card to buy his mom a $1,300 watch for her college graduation.

Reportedly, the “Finding Forrester” star accused both the retailer and police department of false imprisonment, negligent training and civil rights violations and was seeking an unspecified amount in damages.

The actor also sought to put a stop to the alleged years-long racially bias practices of both Macy’s and the NYPD of zeroing in on minorities who attempt to make high-end purchases. The Manhattan Supreme Court suit alleged that even though Brown showed the police officers his identification, he was reportedly informed by them that his credentials were falsified and he could not afford to make such an exorbitant purchase.

A Macy’s spokesperson told the New York Daily News, “The lawsuits by various plaintiffs who alleged racial profiling by Macy’s have been settled in principle. We are making no further comment. “Our company strictly prohibits discrimination of any kind and has zero tolerance for racial profiling.”

Brown’s attorney, Douglas Wigdor, did confirm the settlement news regarding his client but did not offer any specifics with regards to the its terms. Meanwhile, an unnamed attorney representing the city told the news outlet, “A settlement has been reached in principle, but the details are still being finalized.”

‘Treme’ Star Rob Brown Settles Racial Profiling Suit Against Macy’s was originally published on newsone.com

Ruth Manuel-Logan Posted July 21, 2014

Also On 105.3 RnB: