Radio One
Tyler Perry On Working With Oprah: “I Had To Surrender” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

VIA WCHB News Detroit

Tyler Perry sat down with the Queen of Talk Radio, Mildred Gaddis of WCHB after his keynote speech at Radio One Detroit’s Women’s Empowerment Expo at COBO Center Saturday July 12.

During the conversation Gaddis asked Tyler why he choose to help Oprah with her OWN network as opposed to starting his own network. Find out why Tyler Perry felt he had to surrender to Oprah and her network in the video here.

Tyler Perry On Working With Oprah: “I Had To Surrender” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Oprah Winfrey , Tyler Perry

Photos
