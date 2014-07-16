Rush Limbaugh Thinks Eric Holder Is Playing Victim About Racism

Race scholar, civil rights activist, humanitarian, and talk show radio host Rush Limbaugh (pictured) wants everyone – particularly Attorney General Eric Holder – to shut up about certain opposition to President Barack Obama being fueled by racism.

Speaking with ABC News, Holder addressed the role race plays when it comes to treatment of him and President Obama and their respective predecessors.

Holder explained:

“There’s a certain level of vehemence, it seems to me, that’s directed at me [and] directed at the President. You know, people talking about taking their country back. … There’s a certain racial component to this for some people. I don’t think this is the thing that is a main driver, but for some there’s a racial animus.”

Following Holder’s interview with ABC News, Limbaugh – who has made millions off of racists who don’t like to be called “racists” – said Holder’s remarks are simply “not true.” If anything, Limbaugh seemed to insinuate Holder ought to be grateful to Republicans because they appeased President Obama by supporting Holder’s nomination.

I’m over here cackling like “Madea” at a cookout right now.

In any event, Limbaugh claimed, “The Republicans bent themselves into as many shapes as they could to agree with this President. They went out of the way to praise Holder’s nomination. I’ll never forget that.”

Considering Limbaugh’s penchant for distortion as well as his noted past recreational activities, I’d rather not rely on Limbaugh’s memory.

While Holder did receive a unanimous vote in 1997, when he was appointed Deputy Attorney General, 21 Republican senators voted against his nomination as Attorney General in 2009. And as Neil A. Lewis reported in the New York Times at the time, there were Republicans who wanted to give Holder a much harder confirmation process.

Still, Limbaugh went on to say, “All of these so-called conservative media types praising the nomination of Eric Holder, and all they were doing, they didn’t mean it, because it wasn’t a good nomination. They were simply trying to curry favor and say, ‘See, we’re not racists. See, we’re not bigots. See, we’re not prejudiced or any of this stuff.’”

Well, right wing news site Town Hall addressed Holder’s nomination with the headline “Obama Nominates Cop Killer Advocate to Head DOJ Civil Rights Division.” They called him a “racist” too…naturally. Meanwhile, the Heritage Foundation addressed their criticism of Holder more soberly, but nonetheless, said they were not elated with Obama’s choice to head the Department of Justice either.

More importantly, Limbaugh has a dimwitted understanding of how racism works: It is not a Black and White issue nor can saying, “See! I voted for a Black!” discount the possibility that you can still harbor racial prejudices. Funny enough, Limbaugh claimed that Holder was “playing the role of victim.” Meanwhile, he feigns victimhood time and time again for being called on his racist, sexist, and occasionally homophobic banter on radio.

Mind you, this is all in defense of the party that’s actively making it harder for people to vote while enabling a certain key voting bloc to give hell to immigrant children in search of a better way of life.

That said, I’m impressed that Rush Limbaugh can confidently continue to speak like he’s still high all the time, but far more appreciative of Eric Holder for speaking truth about what many of us can plainly see.

Michael Arceneaux blogs at thecynicalones.com, tweets at @youngsinick, and praises Beyoncé’s name everywhere he goes.

