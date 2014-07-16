Kim Kardashian Expect To Make $85 MILLION From New IPhone App Video Game

Kim Kardashian proves that she isn’t going anywhere, will at least her money isn’t. North West, her kids, and their kids, will probably never have to worry about at thing all because Kim is making a fortune on her new iPhone video game app.

According to TMZ, Mrs. West will make around $85 MILLION from the new video game called: Kim Kardashian: Hollywood.

Kim’s half will be 45% of net profits. The game is set to gross a reported $200 million this year alone. Smart woman!

