CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Kim Kardashian Expect To Make $85 MILLION From New IPhone App Video Game

0 reads
Leave a comment

Kim Kardashian proves that she isn’t going anywhere, will at least her money isn’t. North West, her kids, and their kids, will probably never have to worry about at thing all because Kim is making a fortune on her new iPhone video game app.

According to TMZ, Mrs. West will  make around $85 MILLION from the new video game called: Kim Kardashian: Hollywood.

Kim’s half  will be 45% of net profits.  The game is set to gross a reported $200 million this year alone. Smart woman!

iphone app , iphone game , iphone video game , Kim Kardashian , kim kardashian video game , millions on game

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 21 hours ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 7 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 1 week ago
07.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close