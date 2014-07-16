Funk Fest Line Up Friday And Saturday

Friday, September 12

Gates open at 4pm. Showtime at 6pm.

Saturday, September 13

Gates open at 2pm. Showtime at 4pm.

Venue Information Metrolina Expo Fairgrounds 7100 Statesville Road Charlotte, North Carolina 28269

Friday

Outkast War Fantasia Doug E Fresh Plus MORE to be announced

Saturday

LL Cool J The Roots Salt & Pepa Morris Day & The Time Plus MORE to be announced

Platinum VIP Tickets (2-Day $375, 1 Day $250): These seats are in the first three rows from the stage. Each ticket includes a reserved chair at a table in the seating area closest to the stage plus one meal ticket and one drink ticket. Includes access to indoor hospitality suite. Tables seat eight (8) people. VIP area has bar, restrooms and food vendors specifically servicing VIP ticket holders. One seat per ticket.

Gold VIP Tickets (2-Day $275, 1 Day $180): These seats start with the fourth row from the stage. Each ticket includes a reserved chair at a table in the seating area closest to the stage. Tables seat eight (8) people. VIP area has bar, restrooms and food vendors specifically servicing VIP ticket holders and includes access to indoor hospitality suite. One seat per ticket.

Preferred/Reserved Tickets (2-Day $155, 1 Day $100): Reserved seating directly behind the VIP area. Chairs will be provided, but no tables. One seat per ticket.

General Admission Tickets (2-Day $100, 1 Day $65): First-come, first-served lawn seating or standing room. Patrons may bring lawn chairs or blankets for lawn seating.

*Ticket prices do not include, where applicable, convenience fees, facility fees, taxes, or shipping and handling.

