Angie Stone Out At R&B Divas

A rep for Angie Stone has explained why the singer decided to quit TV One‘s R&B Divas. Rumors have been circulating that Angie quit the show because she found out that her boyfriend Ashanti was cheating on her with a member of production.

According to Rumor Fix, Angie’s rep Kali Bowyer said in a statement, ”[Angie Stone] walked away from the reality TV show R&B Divas: Atlanta due to the lack of professionalism on behalf of production crew and she did not want to associate herself with that type of behavior and tricks of the trade. She was to be the voice of reason brought on under false pretenses and after speaking and consulting with pastor and church, it was not something she choose to allow in her life.”

Angie also commented on the Ashanti cheating rumors, saying, “My personal relationships with –first my God — and any man is a private and respectful institution and will not be drug through the mud.”

Angie’s rep then kinda confirmed that a staffer did pursue Ashanti, saying, putting an unnamed TV One employee on blast for “crossing the line of professionalism … Pursuing a man who is in a committed relationship is disturbing on a multitude of levels.”

She added, “Stone has been in this business for some 30 plus years, and will not allow anyone to attempt to tarnish her career or reputation, bottom line!”

Angie also confirmed that Ashanti is no longer her manager and that she is now managed by Waka Flocka Flame‘s mom Debra Antney.

