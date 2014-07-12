What Was Worse: The Decision or The Stall? [POLL]

VIA The Urban Daily

LeBron Stans and the entire state of Ohio is in an ecstasy level of rejoice right now, as LeBron James ends “The Stall” and comes back home!. I would say something about the state of Florida too but, let’s be honest, they checked out of this basketball thing that 3rd quarter of Game 4 in the Finals. There are no Miami Heat Fans; There Are Wade Fans, LeBron Stans and Smart Gamblers. That’s another topic for another day.

LeBron’s action is being reported as the move that will decide whether Melo goes to Miami or Stays in NY and if Bosh goes to Houston or stays in Miami. I think everyone’s mind is made up.

