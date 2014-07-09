Comedian Katt Williams Hits Car Full Of People

Katt Williams just can’t get a break this week. We have now learned that the comedian once again has had some problems on the Pacific Coast Highway. According to TMZ Williams crashed his Rolls-Royce into a car-full of people he claims provoked him by cutting him off in traffic, claiming that the people in the other car caused the accident on purpose.

Katt said that he was driving along the PCH Monday night when a Honda pulled up alongside him flashing cameras, taking photos with there cell phones while “talking s*** and trying to start a fight.”

According to the comedian the car swerved in front of him which caused him to slam on the brakes. Katt says he couldn’t stop his Rolls-Royce in time from hitting them leaving him no choice but to rear end the honda. Williams thinks that the Honda victims were looking for a payday.

Cops revealed that the Honda driver was taken to the hospital with minor back injuries, after accusing the comedian of speeding.

Cops don’t believe the story and say that they believe Katt, who was later pulled over for a separate incident.

