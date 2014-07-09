Rapper and actor Common has finally come clean about his 2011 beef with Drake that seemingly came out of left field.

During a recent interview with VladTV, the rapper admitted the beef was sparked when Drake became romantically linked to his then ex-girlfriend Serena Williams. Common explained, “At that time, I think it was the Drake-Serena situation.

I didn’t know what was going on with that. And I ain’t know if he was throwing shots at me. Serena my ex and we’re going our separate ways. So unfortunately the war might have been over a girl, but at the time I never said that.

It wasn’t totally that. It was more of, ‘Do you respect me? ‘Cause I actually like you as an artist.’”

Common also added that he was ”glad it never escalated into a physical thing.”

