7 Ways To Become A Beauty Junkie Without Going Broke

Being beautiful can come with a price tag. Between pricey anti-aging serums, fancy creams that promise to remove that dreadful cellulite, to a beauty smorgasbord of lipstick at your fingertips–I am going to go broke! To save a few pennies in my Kate Spade clutch (and yours) I’ve compiled a list of dollar-stretching ideas that will have you looking like a million bucks without breaking the piggy bank.

MUST READ: 3 Summer Beauty Tips Black Women Need According To Celebrity Makeup Artist Sam Fine

1. Sign up for newsletters from your favorite retailer.

I totes swear by my Sephora emails. You control how often you are kept in the know. And it’s the perfect way to get exclusive discount codes and coupons, and my favorite, free shipping with no minimum purchase. Most beauty sites have a sign-up link for these lists on their homepage.

2. Ask for free samples

Yes. I am that girl who lives for getting free stuff. I make it my business to stop by the beauty counters and make friends with all the artists to try out new makeup shades and lipsticks. Be sure to seem really interested about the brand. They are more likely to give you samples when you’re really enthused I always ask what’s coming out next and what trend they think will be hot. Don’t just walk up and say, “Give me a sample”. You’re gonna have to put in some work and make some new friends.

3. Supersize!

Bigger is typically always better, this is especially true with hair products. I always get the largest size available in shampoos and conditioners. For convenience sake, it will last you a lot longer and save you time from always replenishing your hair supplies. If your favorite brand doesn’t sell large sizes or if you want a bargain, ask your salon if you can buy a bottle from them. Typically, they’re getting a huge discount and it’s a way for them to make their money back on the hair product.

Last chance: Follow us + Retweet for your chance to #CVSWIN a @JergensUS Natural Glow Daily Moisturizer. bit.ly/1iCNinA— CVS Beauty Club (@CVSBeautyClub) June 30, 2014

4. Stalk beauty brands on Twitter.

It’s official. Everyone is on Twitter! And it’s no surprise that beauty companies now offer special deals or giveaways to their loyal Twitter followers. I’ve made a list via Twitter with all my favorite beauty brands. I check it a few times a day, this way I won’t miss out on any deals or contests. Here’s a few brands who actively tweet that you should be following: Clinique, Sephora, Tarte Cosmetics, L’Occitane, LorealParis

5. Be their test dummy.

If you’re a ham, like most of Americans, and have some spare time on your hands inquire with the manager of your local spa about their teaching days. I’ve gotten a few free massages from entry-level employees. Hey, a massage is a massage in my beauty book.

6. Get familiar with your local Drug Store.

Sure we all want to wear the latest Dior and YSL matte lip pencil but there are a few hidden gems right in your local drug store. Besides, the chemistry experts will tell you that all beauty basics have the same ingredients. The trick is finding the brand that best fits your needs, not just a trendy one everyone is Instagramming. Covergirl is my go-to mascara and it costs me no more than seven dollars.

7. Google the coupons.

Sometimes a savings can be that simple. Just google ‘YSL coupons’ right now and see what comes up. Tons of sites offering you discount codes on dollars off, buy one get one free, or free shipping. You know when ordering online free shipping matters.

MORE ON STYLE AND BEAUTY:

15 Celebrity-Inspired Nail Designs You Should Have Tried Yesterday

Beyond Your Brushes: 6 Other Makeup Tools You Will Need

7 Ways To Become A Beauty Junkie Without Going Broke was originally published on hellobeautiful.com