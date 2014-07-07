“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” may be losing its biggest personality over salary disputes.

It looks like NeNe Leakes has just confirmed her exit from the hit Bravo reality show!

Although the network stated that all six of the Atlanta Housewives have been invited back for season 7, the status of NeNe’s role always seemed to be in flux. At first she was supposed to be coming back full time. Then there were reports from Star Magazine that Bravo had hit her with a major pay cut and reduced her screen presence to a part-time gig.

MUST READ: Sorry Nene, It Looks Like Kandi May Be America’s Favorite ATL Housewife!

Was NeNe going to be coming back? If so, would she no longer be part of the central cast? She put the entire guessing game to rest on Friday with a 140-character statement, confirming gossip of contract disputes.

I’am NOT comin back 2 RHOA because I was fired, NO I quit, NO I wanted more money, NO they cut my salary & yes all this is BULLSHIT — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) July 2, 2014

MUST READ: Porsha Williams Explains Why NeNe Leakes May Not Return To The RHOA [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

We’re not entirely surprised by NeNe’s confession. She’s the only member of the original cast that was still on the show, and she was the highest paid lady on “RHOA.” It’s not likely that she would have just accepted the cutback in pay and screen time without a fight.

Here’s hoping she can stretch her spin-off, “I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding” into its own series.

READ MORE:

From Sheree To Cynthia: The Rise & Fall Of Nene’s Friendships On ‘RHOA’

FAB OR FUG: Nene Leakes Rocks A Denim Jumpsuit & Colorful Heels [POLL]

PM BUZZ: NeNe Replaced On ‘RHOA?;’ Kordell Stewart Hires A MatchMaker & More

You’ll Never Guess Which ‘RHOA’ Star Is Leaving The Show And Why! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Sonya Eskridge Posted July 7, 2014

Also On 105.3 RnB: