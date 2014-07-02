Has Katt Williams Gone Crazy Again?

Katt Williams may be in deep water again after this story. TMZ reported that the comedian drew a gun on someone at the Comedy Store in West Hollywood Tuesday night.

A 911 emergency call was made that ended with police rushing to the scene with guns drawn.

Eyewitnesses revealed that Williams was inside the club when a person started talking junk about the comedian’s height and race. The comedian was not on stage, but walking around as an eyewitness says he went off, threatening the harassing person with a gun.

When the word “gun” was heard, someone at the Comedy Store called 911, resulting in 6 police cars racing to the Sunset Strip. Deputies pointed shot guns and bean bag guns at the club as the prepared for a battle, but Williams was already “MIA.”

For now no, arrest warrant has been issued for Katt. Police are still investigating the situation.

