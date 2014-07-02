Michael Strahan Gets Death Threats?

Did a homeless man really threaten to kill “GMA” correspondent, Michael Strahan? According to TMZ, NYPD reported that Andre Johnson, 25 appeared Tuesday AM at the Times Square studio where “Good Morning America” is filmed, asking for Strahan.

The 25-year-old was asked to leave by security pulling a knife out and saying that he “was there to kill Strahan.”

After being stopped by a police office, Johnson was arrested and charged with felony attempted assault, and menacing and criminal possession of a weapon. The 25-year-old is currently being held without bail, and Strahan was never hurt.

