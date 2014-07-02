FelonBae Jeremy Meeks Lands Modeling Contract

Jeremy Meeks, the arrestingly handsome felon who set social media ablaze with his chiseled cheekbones and blue-eyes, has landed himself a modeling agent and a contract. Meeks, who has signed with Blaze Models, is being represented by Gina Rodriguez of GR Media, who claims that she has received death threats since signing Meeks.

“Everybody has a story, and I, of all people, know that,” Rodriguez said. “The types of personalities that I work with are usually the people who are under fire by the media. If this was a different situation, like if someone was actually hurt or there was violence involved, I definitely would not be taking him on. But we don’t know Jeremy’s full story yet, and I don’t feel like he got a fair break. I really don’t. If we can help him in any way with his future and help him turn his life around, that’s what I’m about. That’s what I want to do for him.”

As previously reported by NewsOne, the Stockton Police department sparked a social media frenzy when they posted the mugshot of 30-year-old Meeks on their Facebook page.

The intense interest in Meeks, a convicted felon arrested on five felony weapon charges and one gang charge, has taken police officers by surprise.

“I have not seen that many likes for a photo before,” said Officer Joseph Silva, a spokesman for the Stockton Police Department.

At latest tally, Meeks’ photo had amassed close to 160,627 likes, 12,843 shares and approximately 26,613 comments.

Read a few below:

“Sure like to wake up next to that. Hot dam!” “I wonder if it hurt him when he fell from heaven. This guy is charming…” “Are they jailing hot guys so the ugly ones have a chance?” “BE MY THUG” “Oh my god he can rob my house and assault me anytime.” “wow….those eyes..just saying..i know it’s wrong he’s been a bad boy…..dang ….I need to run to confession lmbo nah but seriously he is a cutie! bless his heart! lol I’m just jealous cuz he’s got a glamor shot for his mug shot and my license looks like a sorry drunken drag queen j/s LOL”

Memes created in his honor include him being photoshopped into a Calvin Klein ad, Hugo Boss and others.

It looks like the internet wins again.

