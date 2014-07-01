Is Bobbi Kristina being a Brat? With her words for Angela Bassett.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, when asked why she didn’t cast Whitney Houston‘s upcoming Lifetime biopic, she said, “I did not think about casting her.

And probably for a number of reasons, you know. One being that she’s not an actress. I know she’s acted here and there. I know she’s been on their family’s reality show, but she’s not an actress and acting is a craft. It’s an attempt to illuminate the complexities of human behavior and life. And this is a very fast-paced schedule; we have just 21 days to tell this story. It’s more than just saying lines and turning the light on. You have to drive the story—there’s a technical aspect.” Bobbi responded on Twitter, saying, “Ha MsAng “bassketcase” has such a damn nerve. My lord, at least the world doesn’t mistake me for the wrong sex..[sunglasses emjoi] she has #XtraEequipment.” She added, “When I win my first Grammy or Oscar, *Shrugs* hmm whichever comes1st, I’ll be sure 2shout URname out b-tch !

