Missing It’s Leading Lady

A Lifetime Aaliyah biopic has not found its leading lady after all.

The TV network’s PR Twitter confirmed Sunday night that Zendaya Coleman will not portray the late R&B singer as previously confirmed for Aaliyah: Princess of R&B. The 17-year-old was originally confirmed for the project two weeks ago.

“We are sad Zendaya will no longer portray Aaliyah,” the Twitter account noted. “Production is currently on hold.”

Coleman’s casting had come with some level of controversy; there were reports that Aaliyah’s family was not altogether behind the project, while others questioned whether she was too light-skinned for the role.

