Keyshia Cole Keeps It Sexy On The Set Of ‘She’

Keyshia Cole‘s got something soft and sultry in mind for the visual to her much-buzzed-about single “She.”

The soulful singer raised a few eyebrows this week when she dropped the track, where she considers the possibility of getting with a woman. Keyshia plans to garner even more attention by showing a lot of skin in the video.

In other words, get ready to see Keyshia rolling around in lacy apparel. It’s interesting to note that even though she’s going through a divorce, Keyshia appears to be decked out in bridal lingerie for the video shoot. Could there be a wedding in the video? Who knows!

While you’re waiting for the “She” video to get an answer to that, check out these snap shots from the set!

Sonya Eskridge Posted June 28, 2014

