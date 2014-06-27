Why Pharrell Has A Real Reason To Be “Happy” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

There’s no doubt Pharrell Williams is “happy” and will be for a very long time! Headkrack reports everyone’s favorite song surpassed 10 million in sales – meaning Pharrell just hit Diamond status! But his success didn’t stop with this song. Listen to the audio player to hear more reasons Skateboard P has to be happy this year!

