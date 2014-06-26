AM BUZZ: Jay & Bey Share Wedding Pics; Kanye Is Over Kim’s Secret Habit; Draya Goes Under The Knife & More

Draya Michele Is Tired Of Her Boobs, So She’s Going Under The Knife

“Basketball Wives Star” and everyone’s #WCW, Draya Michele is saying goodbye to two of her best assets–her breasts!

The beautiful reality show star took to Twitter to express her exhaustion with her lovely lady lumps:

I don’t really know what Draya’s working with without her implants, but I’m sure she’s still going to be crush-worthy. It’s a beautiful thing to see someone like Draya, with so much influence (especially on young girls) announce something so personal. It’s an empowering stance to take. Draya’s making a statement that says, “I like my body the way that it was created,” and girls need to hear these messages. Thank you Draya!

