There’s a challenge going around social media – the Gospel Challenge.
How it works:
- You video record yourself singing a gospel song.
- Post the video to Facebook.
- Tag your friends and challenge them to post a video of them singing a gospel song.
There have been many videos, but this is hands down the best video to date.
All I can say is WOW!
WATCH THE VIDEO.
Gospel Challenge: This Is The Best Video To Date [VIDEO] was originally published on praisecharlotte.com
