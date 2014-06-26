CLOSE
Gospel Challenge: This Is The Best Video To Date [VIDEO]

There’s a challenge going around social media – the Gospel Challenge.

How it works:

  • You video record yourself singing a gospel song.
  • Post the video to Facebook.
  • Tag your friends and challenge them to post a video of them singing a gospel song.

There have been many videos, but this is hands down the best video to date.

All I can say is WOW!

WATCH THE VIDEO.

Gospel Challenge: This Is The Best Video To Date [VIDEO] was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

