Whoopi Goldberg Sued For How Much!

Whoopi Goldberg is being sued for more than $5 million by a man claiming that the TV host cheated him out along with a NY charity to sabotage his chances of getting a job .

Wajid Al-Qadaffi says he relied on Services for the UnderServed for help with his depression and suicidal thoughts, and was promised help for his sickness and getting him employment.

Al-Qadaffi says he applied for 16-20 jobs, but didn’t receive one interview despite having a college degree and an outstanding resume. The man suing Goldberg thinks that he was treated unfairly and opted out of a job.

So how did Goldberg get into the picture? According to TMZ ‘The View’s’ host name appears at the back of the SUS brochure. She is listed as one of the organization’s benefactors.

Wow!

