Keyshia Cole‘s husband must’ve really hurt her, because the songstress is now singing about being a lesbian on her new single “She.” Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear her talk about wanting to try something new – meaning a woman!
Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”!
RELATED: Will Keyshia Cole & Daniel “Boobie” Gibson Get Back Together? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: Keyshia Cole’s Estranged Husband Takes Responsibility For Ruining Their Marriage
RELATED: Keyshia Cole Pops Off At Fan Who Offers Words Of Encouragement
Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!
Will Keyshia Cole’s Next Relationship Be With A Woman? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com