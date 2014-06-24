Keyshia Cole‘s husband must’ve really hurt her, because the songstress is now singing about being a lesbian on her new single “She.” Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear her talk about wanting to try something new – meaning a woman!

Will Keyshia Cole’s Next Relationship Be With A Woman? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com