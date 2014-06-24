Put A Ring On It: Is Lil Scrappy Engaged Again?!

Could Atlanta rapper Lil Scrappy be ready to lock it down with his on-again girlfriend Bambi?

Scrappy and Bambi had a pretty bad breakup this season on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” but they’ve patched things up since their public split aired. She’s been all over his Instagram for the last few weeks, and a recent shot of the pair has his followers wondering whether they’ve gotten engaged.

In the photo below, Scrappy’s trying to enjoy a smoke, but Bambi’s busting up his good time. The rapper smoking isn’t anything new, but the public has zeroed in on Bambi’s left because she’s sporting a huge rock that looks an awful lot like an engagement ring.

Neither Scrappy nor Bambi have made an official announcement about a proposal just. It’s entirely possible that the pair may be saving the news for “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.”

Did Scrappy pop the question? Only time (and future episodes) will tell. If they are engaged, though, we wonder how Momma Dee’s going to try messing it up. She’s always in the middle of his relationships.

