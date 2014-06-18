Is Aaliyah’s Family Upset Over New Lifetime Movie?

Old School 105.3 has just learned that the family of the late singer, Aaliyah wants the production of the singers biopic Lifetime movie stopped.

According to TMZ, the network plans to start filming this summer, giving fans a flashback of the R&B singer’s life and tragic death.

17-year-old Disney actress Zendaya was the lucky one chosen to play the late singer, who died in 2001 in a plane crash.

Aaliyah’s uncle and former manager, Barry Hankerson, has stated that the family is upset that no one from Lifetime contacted them about the upcoming film.

Hankerson says the family will stop any attempt on the movie network if they try to use any of Aaliyah’s music. The singers uncle says the family has hired a lawyer and are working on blocking the movie from ever being shown.

Also On 105.3 RnB: