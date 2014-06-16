CLOSE
How Old Is Stacey Dash’s New Boyfriend? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Stacey Dash doesn’t age (at all), and she’s finally taking advantage of that. Gary With Da Tea, says she’s dating a man a lot younger than the 47-year-old actress. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear just how young her new boo is!

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”!

