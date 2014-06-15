Ice Cube Celebrated His Birthday On Fathers Day

Rapper-turned-actor who first gained fame as a member of the legendary rap group N.W.A. He is also known for his roles in the films Boyz N The Hood, Barbershop, and Are We There Yet? He was ranked #8 on MTV’s Greatest MCs of All Time list.

He performed at parties hosted by Dr. Dre while in high school, and and worked with World Class Wreckin’ Cru.

He was born under the name O’Shea Jackson and his third solo album, 1992’s The Predator, debuted at number one on both the pop and R&B charts.

He married Kimberly Woodruff in 1992 and they had four children together.

He wrote the song, “Boyz-n-the-Hood” for Easy-E, the Godfather of Gangsta Rap.

