1ST PERSON STORY: Amos Remembers Ruby Dee’s Times In Indianapolis

Indianapolis and actress Ruby Dee who died Wednesday (June 11) at the age of 91 had a long history with Indianapolis. One of my first memories of Ruby Dee was when she came to Indianapolis with her legendary husband and partner in acting and activism Ossie Davis came in 1978 to Shortridge High School in a performance as part of the City’s Official Black History Month celebration and activities. That was during the time when Indianapolis, through the assistance of the Mayor’s office, helped to sponsor of series of events and activities during February – Black History Month.

